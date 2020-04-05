DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 1,800 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CGC opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.06.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Laurentian upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

