DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Invests $163,000 in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

NYSE PINS opened at $13.82 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $698,251.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $698,251.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $725,369.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

