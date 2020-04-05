DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stock Holdings in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,423 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.07% of Spok worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Spok during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. Spok Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

In other Spok news, Director Brian Oreilly acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $30,210.00. Insiders acquired a total of 6,614 shares of company stock worth $64,140 in the last ninety days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

