Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,687 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 96,713 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,087 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.63. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

