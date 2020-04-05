Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,950 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,717 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth $2,960,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,557.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 263,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 236,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,016,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUP. ValuEngine lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $1.40 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

