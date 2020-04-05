Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 227,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 1,219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $61,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

ASX opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

