125,900 Shares in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vereit by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 92,900,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,629,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,807 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Vereit by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,469,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,556 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,537 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 15,452,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

