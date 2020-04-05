Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,074,676 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.58% of Ascena Retail Group worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASNA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 8,036.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,921,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 6,836,331 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 127.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102,631 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ascena Retail Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ ASNA opened at $0.91 on Friday. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.80) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 12.64%.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advanced Emissions Solutions Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Advanced Emissions Solutions Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 966,169 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 966,169 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Guardant Health Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Guardant Health Inc
Global Payments Inc Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.
Global Payments Inc Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Cummins Inc. Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.
Cummins Inc. Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report