Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,074,676 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.58% of Ascena Retail Group worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASNA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 8,036.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,921,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 6,836,331 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 127.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102,631 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ascena Retail Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ ASNA opened at $0.91 on Friday. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.80) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 12.64%.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

