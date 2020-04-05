9,825 Shares in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after buying an additional 123,424 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.76.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $116.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.08. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

