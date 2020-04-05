Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 218.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,566 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005,055 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,987,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,621,000 after buying an additional 3,196,683 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,438,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after buying an additional 1,925,945 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,486 shares during the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBT opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mobil`nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

