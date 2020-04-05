DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $5,128,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 585,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

In related news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243 in the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

