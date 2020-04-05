DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,969,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,223,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,550,000 after buying an additional 107,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,304,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,158,000 after buying an additional 105,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,644,000 after buying an additional 251,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average is $147.59.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.80.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

