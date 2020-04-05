DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Garmin by 2,221.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.