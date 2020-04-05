14,377 Shares in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Navient by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,171,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,786,000 after purchasing an additional 528,699 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,593,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,002,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,840,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after buying an additional 313,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,526,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after buying an additional 373,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68. Navient Corp has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

