DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Stock Position in Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Flex LNG were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Flex LNG by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Flex LNG by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $3,236,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 695,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 117,703 shares during the period.

Get Flex LNG alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DNB Markets downgraded Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ FLNG opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.06 million and a PE ratio of 2.83. Flex LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th.

Flex LNG Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied natural gas worldwide. The company has a total fleet of four LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.