DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 1,384 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in National Instruments by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $33.04 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

