DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Takes Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 527,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:UN opened at $47.70 on Friday. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.