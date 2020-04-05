DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New Investment in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of CQQQ opened at $48.32 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.