DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires Shares of 1,700 iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,944,000 after purchasing an additional 157,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 141,912 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $91.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.84. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $143.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.6973 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares US Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

