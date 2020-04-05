DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Takes $279,000 Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 612,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69,780 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

PSLV stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

