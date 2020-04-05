1,200 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $195.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.72 and its 200 day moving average is $223.33. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $261.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7253 dividend. This is an increase from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

