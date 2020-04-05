DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $352,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

