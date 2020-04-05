Stephen K. Brannan Sells 7,728 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $520,558.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $505,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $152.00.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRTX. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.