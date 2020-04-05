10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 10,000 Shares

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $580,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,777,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $651,400.00.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.40) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

