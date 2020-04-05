James J. Mcgonigle Sells 2,500 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.30, for a total value of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $253.11 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $310.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.69 and its 200 day moving average is $264.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.