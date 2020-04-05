Bret Steven Taylor Sells 4,706 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.77, for a total value of $643,639.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,089,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,047,022.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,819 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $254,405.34.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $134.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.58, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

