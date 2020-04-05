Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Sells $651,217.00 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $651,217.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 23rd, Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $76,067.88.
  • On Monday, February 10th, Colin Black sold 35,731 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $2,211,034.28.
  • On Tuesday, January 14th, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at $828,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

