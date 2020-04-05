MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 115,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.16% of MRC Global worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in MRC Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $332.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.35. MRC Global Inc has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $18.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MRC Global news, Director Rhys J. Best bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares in the company, valued at $414,568.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

