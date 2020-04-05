Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,387 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $9,463,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 163,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 451.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

