Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Insider Chris H. Takimoto Sells 79,195 Shares

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 79,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $7,556,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FTSV opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. Forty Seven Inc has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $95.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forty Seven by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Forty Seven by 36.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTSV. Guggenheim lowered Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Forty Seven from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

