DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Takes $303,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

NYSE:ATO opened at $94.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.36. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.06.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

