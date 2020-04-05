DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 60,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $13.46 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

