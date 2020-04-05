DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases Shares of 2,619 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,400,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $106.25 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0554 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

