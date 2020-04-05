Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $25,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 515,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

