Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $25,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $101.09 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $173.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9947 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

