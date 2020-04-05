Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 505,937 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $26,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,738 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,121 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 373,757 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 761,237 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,188,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.39. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.