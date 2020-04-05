Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.15 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $26,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. State Street Corp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,938,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,528,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 433.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 157,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Iridium Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Iridium Communications by 638.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

