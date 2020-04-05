Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Quaker Chemical worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 22,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $108.14 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.37.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

