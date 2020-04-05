Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.37% of Exponent worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sidoti upgraded Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

