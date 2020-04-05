AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 371.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,698 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 79,707 shares of company stock valued at $550,928 and sold 2,956 shares valued at $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $7.00 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

