AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

