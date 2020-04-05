Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,614 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lannett were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lannett by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 65,343 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCI opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.48 million, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lannett Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Lannett had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

