Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAA. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

