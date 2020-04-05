AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Donaldson by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 353.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

DCI stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

