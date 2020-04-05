Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,980 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,478,000 after buying an additional 292,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,718,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 714,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on WERN. Robert W. Baird raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

