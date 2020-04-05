Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,876 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 165,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Principals LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

Shares of XPO opened at $44.29 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $24,255,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.