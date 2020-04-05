Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 446.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 178,181 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.