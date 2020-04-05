BP (NYSE:BP) Trading Down 5%

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BP plc (NYSE:BP)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.72, approximately 18,445,840 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 15,883,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BP by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About BP (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,883 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,883 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc
Performance Food Group Co Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Performance Food Group Co Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.15 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.15 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Quaker Chemical Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Quaker Chemical Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report