BP (NYSE:BP) Trading Down 5%

BP plc (NYSE:BP)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.72, approximately 18,445,840 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 15,883,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BP by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About BP (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

