New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report $55.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.59 million and the lowest is $55.00 million. New Age Beverages posted sales of $58.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year sales of $253.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.85 million to $260.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $74.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 322.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Age Beverages presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in New Age Beverages by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

NBEV stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $94.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.13. New Age Beverages has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.69.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

