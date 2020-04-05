$32.52 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report sales of $32.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.34 million and the highest is $32.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $124.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.52 million to $127.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $171.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNLN shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $1.56 on Friday. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $137.85 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

